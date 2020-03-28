Education Ministry to reschedule major exams in Malaysia following MCO extension

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has rescheduled centralised and other major examinations following the extension of the movement control order until April 14.

MOE in a statement today said the decision was made after taking into account the current situation and that all the curriculum could be finished within the given time frame.

It said that the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination which was initially scheduled for October 5 to November 19 has been postponed to November 16 until December 7.

The Form Three Assessment (PT3) which is scheduled for September 28 to October 6 will see the Bahasa Malaysia and English Language papers be held on September 28 and September 29 respectively.

However, the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination dates remained unchanged, wrote the statement. — Bernama