Covid-19: 1,000 homeless people in capital to be placed at three National Service camps

A homeless person is seen sleeping next to an empty street in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Some 1,000 homeless people in the capital will be placed at three National Service Training Programme (PLKN) camps during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in the country.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the identified camps are in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Semenyih and Sepang.

“We are aware that they don’t have a place to stay during the implementation of the MCO, that is why we are taking this proactive measure.

“They will be screened and placed at the respective camps based on their health status and citizenship,” he told Bernama today.

He said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) was currently making necessary preparations before carrying out the plan, to be assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drugs Agency and other related agencies.

The MCO, which began nationwide on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, is effective until April 14. — Bernama