‘Stay calm, obey orders of authorities’, Maszlee urges Simpang Renggam residents

JOHOR BARU, March 27 ― Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Maszlee Malik tonight appeals to all residents of the constituency to stay calm and to obey the order of the authorities to stay at home.

The request came following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in two areas in the constituency, namely Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, effective midnight (12am March 27) until April 9, 2020.

“I beseech all Malaysians to pray for the well-being and safety of all the residents of Simpang Renggam and personnel on duty in facing this trying time,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to Maszlee, the Simpang Renggam Parliament office would give full co-operation to the authorities in ensuring that the Covid-19 outbreak is totally contained.

He said, the office would continuously inform and update information and aid needed during the EMCO, which involved 3,570 people from 650 families.

For any inquiry, the constituency residents could contact the Simpang Renggam Parliament Office at 010-235 0151.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement that two areas in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, became the first to be issued EMCO after 61 residents were tested Covid-19 positive.

He said the decision was made based on the advice of the health minister. ― Bernama