Covid-19: Death toll rises to 26, 130 new cases reported today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 130 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 2,161.

He said three new deaths have been reported including the case mentioned this morning, bringing the death toll to 26.

“With sadness we have to announce three more deaths due to the Covid-19 outbreak including the one reported this morning on the health director general’s Facebook page.

“This brings the total deaths reported to 26 cases nationwide,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement.

The 24th case was a Malaysian man, aged 35, who had a history of travelling to Indonesia. He was being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital from March 18 before succumbing to the virus at 9.30pm last night.

The 25th case was a Malaysian man, aged 83, with a history of chronic illness. He was treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital on March 25 before succumbing to the virus at 6.55pm yesterday.

The 26th case was a Malaysian man, aged 53, who had close contact with patient 1,039 and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He was treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital from March 22 before his death was declared at 10.30am today.

“The Ministry of Health extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

To date, there are 54 Covid-19 positive cases getting treatment at the internal care unit, with 34 of those in need of breathing aid.



