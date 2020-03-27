Consul General: 144 Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand allowed to return home

Police personnel check the identification of a driver at the Malaysia-Thailand border at the Padang Besar checkpoint in Kedah. — Bernama pic

SONGKHLA, March 27 ― A total of 144 Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand have been sent home today, said the Consul General of Malaysia at Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid.

He said with the cooperation of the governors of Songkhla and Narathiwat, all Malaysians were allowed to leave Thailand.

He said among those stranded were students of pondok schools, tourists as well as those visiting family members in the region.

“A total of 144 Malaysians have left (Thailand) at the appointed time by the local authorities.

“For the group going through Sg Golok-Rantau Panjang, the Narathiwat Governor had set the time from 7am to 5pm (local time) today. While the group heading through the Sadao-Bukit Kayak Hitam route, the Governor of Songkhla had set the time from 3 to 5pm today for Malaysians to cross the border, ” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He also expressed his gratitude to the local authorities who helped repatriate the Malaysians.

On March 23, the Thai government closed all its nine border checkpoints with Malaysia to a date to be specified later, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government has also closed all its borders with other neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

During this period, all Thai and foreign nationals are not allowed to leave or enter Thailand through any of the border gateways.

Meanwhile, only one land or marine border checkpoint in each territory bordering Malaysia will be opened for the movement of goods. ― Bernama