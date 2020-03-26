First day of limited hours for all essential businesses sees almost full compliance in Penang

Penang Island City Council officers, together with police and army personnel conducted an operation to check on all business premises around George Town last night. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — A total 99 per cent of the essential businesses that were allowed to open during the movement control order (MCO) complied with the state government’s latest directive for these businesses to close at 8pm yesterday.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) together with the police and army personnel conducted an operation to check on all business premises around George Town last night.

MBPP environmental health officer M. Bavani said all essential services that are allowed to open during the MCO can only operate between 6am and 8pm from March 25 onwards.

“We checked on 3,260 premises in George Town and found that 3,245 premises have complied by closing at 8pm,” she said.

She said only 15 premises failed to comply which means the percentage of compliance was at 99 per cent.

The businesses that had failed to comply were given a stern warning to close at 8pm.

She said many of these premises gave the excuse that they were not aware of the order to close by 8pm.

“A 24-hour mini mart gave the excuse that they thought 24-hour businesses can remain open round the clock,” she said.

“We will check these 15 businesses again, and if they repeat the offence and do not close by 8pm, their licences will be revoked by the council,” she said.

She said the city council will also report the businesses to the police for further action.

Limited business hours are in force throughout the MCO period to ensure that people stay at home and stop the spread of Covid-19.