Covid-19: Water bill exemption, electricity bill discount for Sabahans starting April

KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — Sabah people will be exempted from paying their water bills and will be given a 30 per cent discount on electricity bills for three months beginning April, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the exemption and discount were part of the initiatives introduced under the Sabah Covid-19 aid package in an effort to ease the burden and cost of living of affected people in the state following the virus outbreak.

“It will benefit 335,000 domestic water users. In addition, the state will give a 28 per cent discount on electricity bills for three months starting April, on top of the two per cent provided by the federal government.

“The discount will involve the state government allocation of RM11.5 million a month or RM35.65 million over the three-month period, and it is expected that 512,000 consumers will benefit from this or equivalent to about 98 per cent of electricity users in Sabah and Labuan,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie announced the RM670 million Sabah Covid-19 aid package comprising three categories namely assistance to frontliners and affected people as well as efforts to strengthen businesses and improve the quality of rural basic infrastructures. — Bernama