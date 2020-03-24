Minister clarifies Covid-19 fund for everyone in need, not just Muslims

Minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said the money was for all the frontliners, adding that thus far, his ministry has donated more than RM20 million to the cause. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad has clarified today that funds collected by the Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) is not exclusively for Muslims.

He said the money was for all the frontliners, adding that thus far, his ministry has donated more than RM20 million to the cause.

“I never said the Tabung #MUSAADAHCovid19 was specifically for Muslims. I’ve said it many times that the funds are for the the undertakers, frontliners, Jakim and others,” he said in a post of Facebook.

“Besides that my department has donated more than RM20 million to students, religious teachers children, those struggling for money in the Federal Territories and outside of it regardless of race and religion.”

He said the contributions have been documented on social media since March 19.

Earlier today, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department launched the fund and said the government will channel the collections to Muslims in need.

Zulkifli said contributions may be made via the Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad account number 16027010001528 opened for “Tabung Saadah Jakim Covid-19”.

However critics online insisted that any relief fund must not be channelled only to Muslims as Jakim is a federal agency funded by taxpayers.