Kedah MB: 4,300 students in UUM are safe, situation under control

SINTOK, March 24 — The approximately 4,300 students of the Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) campus here are safe and the situation is under control, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the students who are staying in the university’s 15 colleges have not been allowed to go back to their hometowns following the movement control order (MCO) imposed until March 31 following the spread of Covid-19.

He added that there was sufficient food supply and ready medical treatment in the campus, and urged the families of these students not to worry about them.

“Being in the campus is the best thing for the students...for as long as they are here, I feel (their safety) is more assured,” he told Bernama and RTM after presenting food supplies from the Office of the Mentri Besar to UUM today.

The contribution of dried foods and daily essential items worth RM20,000 was handed over to UUM’s deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni), associate professor Hendrik Lamsali.

Hendrik said 90 per cent of the students who are in the UUM campus are locals, while the rest were international students.

“We are following the guidelines drawn up by the National Security Council, Ministry of Higher Education, and the Health Ministry and ensuring that critical departments like the university health centre and the maintenance unit are operating.

“The university is also ensuring that the students get three free meals a day and working to meet their needs. So we do not see why they have to go out of the campus,” he said.

Hendrik added that the UUM has provided the students with hand sanitisers while there were scheduled patrols to keep the students aware of the current situation and to ensure their safety. — Bernama