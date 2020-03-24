Deputy finance minister I encourages EPF contributors to make online withdrawals from May 1

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday that EPF contributors aged under 55 years could withdraw a maximum of RM 500 a month from their Account 2 for 12 months from April 1 to lighten their burden during the Covid-19 crisis. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri encourages Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors to withdraw from their Account 2 via online from May 1.

He said the online withdrawal was more efficient, secure and could be processed faster in three working days compared to other methods like through e-mail or post.

He added that online application for withdrawal could also be made through the EPF website and Facebook page.

“However, I wish to remind all contributors not to easily fall prey to scammers,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday that EPF contributors aged under 55 years could withdraw a maximum of RM 500 a month from their Account 2 for 12 months from April 1 to lighten their burden during the Covid-19 crisis.

The i-Lestari withdrawal facility will benefit up to 12 million contributors, with an estimated total withdrawal of RM40 billion.

Abdul Rahim said the aggregate would definitely have a double impact on the country’s economy, especially the retail sector, and added that the method was the best option following discussions by the Economic Action Council in a bid to tackle the country’s economic issues. — Bernama