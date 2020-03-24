Boy falls to his death from Sentul apartment

Sentul district police chief ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy said the boy fell while playing by himself at the back balcony in the 2pm incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A four-year-old boy died after falling from his house on the 16th floor of Sri Perak Apartment, Sentul, here today.

Sentul district police chief ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy said the boy fell while playing by himself at the back balcony in the 2pm incident.

He said the boy might have climbed onto a chair and the washing machine before falling.

“The victim was an adopted son of the house owner and his body was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post mortem,” he told Bernama and added that police are still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, Mohamad Feroz Abdul Karnim, 39, told Bernama that the victim’s mother had knocked on his door asking for help.

“I ran down and saw the victim’s father crying over his son’s dead body,” he said.

According to Mohamad Feroz, during the incident, the couple was performing prayers, and he, himself, who was cooking and did not hear any noise. — Bernama