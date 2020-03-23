RM130m additional allocation for all states to mitigate Covid-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — An additional allocation of RM130 million will be channelled to each state government to mitigate the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a special address announcing several economic injections for the country, Muhyiddin said this newly announced allocation would be equal for all states regardless of the political position of the respective state administrations.

“Equal allocations will be given to each state, without taking into account which (political) party has formed the state government.

“The crisis we are all facing is affecting all of the rakyat regardless of race, religion or political alliances,” he said.

MORE TO COME