11th person dies of Covid-19 in Malaysia

Noor HIsham said that the man — also known as Case 1,070 — was the chairman of his local surau committee in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and had travelled to Indonesia in February. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysia has registered its 11th Covid-19 death after a 70-year-old man passed away last night.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said that the man — also known as Case 1,070 — was the chairman of his local surau committee in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and had travelled to Indonesia in February.

“He started showing symptoms a week before being admitted to UKM’s Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital on March 18, 2020.

“He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 19, 2020 and placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“His health deteriorated from that point on and his death was confirmed on March 22, 2020 at 9.05pm,” Dr Noor Hisham said in the statement.

As of 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,306 Covid-19 cases with 139 recovered.

Malaysia is still observing its movement control order which confines most of the population in their homes until the end of the month.



