UiTM confirms third Covid-19 positive case

A motorist rides past a giant LED screen urging the public to cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, at Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student has tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of its students under treatment now to three.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Mohd Azraai Kassim said the student was infected by his father who had tested positive for the virus.

The student’s father was himself infected through contact with a relative who had attended the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque here.

Mohd Azraai said the student then attended lectures on March 15 and alerted a lecturer when he found was tested positive for Covid-19.

“UiTM, through the campus’ health centre, then informed the Health Ministry and appropriate actions were taken,” he said in a statement today, adding that the student is being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Close contacts to the student have been identified and have undergone Covid-19 screening at the Kepong District Health Centre.

He said UiTM has also carried out cleaning and sanitisation in classes and surrounding areas as precaution and that students and staff need not worry about their safety. — Bernama