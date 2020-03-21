Six private hospitals in Negri Sembilan limit visitor access to help battle Covid-19

A health worker from Mawar Medical Centre checks the temperature of a visitor in Seremban March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Six private hospitals in Negri Sembilan has restricted visitor access to its premises in order to support the movement control order (MCO) issued by the government.

In a joint statement, Columbia Asia Hospital Seremban, KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital, Mawar Medical Centre, Nilai Medical Centre, NSCMH Medical Centre and Salam Senawang Specialist Hospital said they had done so to do their part to flatten the outbreak’s infection curve.

“The Management of these six (6) private hospitals understand that this restriction may cause inconvenience to both visitors and patients. However, the decision was carefully taken after reviewing the current mitigation phase which calls for each Malaysian to play a part to flatten the curve. This is also to safeguard the well-being of all patients, doctors, nurses and personnel working at the healthcare establishments.

“Visitors are prohibited from visiting patients at the wards except for emergency cases and unless absolutely necessary. Only one (1) visitor will be allowed into the wards for paediatrics patients, patients who require assistance or emergency cases,’’ said the statement.

On March 16, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that the entire country will be on a movement control order starting from March 18 to 31 to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Muhyiddin said the decision was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.