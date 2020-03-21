Health Ministry: 19 public, five private health workers hit with Covid-19

A total of 19 of the Health Ministry’s health workers and five from the private sector have contracted Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 19 of his ministry’s health workers and five from the private sector have contracted Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said that two out of these were in intensive care.

He said the infections were not due to any failure to adhere to protective measures.

“The result of the investigation revealed that all of them were of close contact with the first and second generation of the Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling tabligh congregation,” he said in a press conference.

As of March 14, Dr Noor said 337 ministry personnel have been screened for Covid-19.

“From that amount, 251 has been tested negative for the infection, while balance 86 is still awaiting for the result,” he said.

He also reminded all health and medical personnel that treat patients about the importance of using face mask.

“Likewise, they need to maintain good hygiene, especially by washing their hands properly and frequently,” he said.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that stern action will be taken against those who fail to declare their close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

He said that people must declare themselves of having close contact with Covid-19 patients when visiting the hospitals and clinics.

This, he said is necessary in order to avoid the doctors and nurses who are on duty in the health centres to be at risk of being exposed to the infection.

“Many doctors and nurses have been infected with Covid-19. Therefore, those who have close contact with a person who is positive for the infection, please inform to the hospitals or clinics when you visit them.

“If they fail to do so, they could be arrested and stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

“We don’t want the doctors and nurses who are treating the patient to be infected with Covid-19. We don’t want a situation where we are forced to close the hospitals or clinics since all the health staff is infected,” he added.