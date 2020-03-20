Lee Lam Thye: Time to take care of mental health during MCO

Befrienders KL patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said the disease which had been declared as pandemic could spark fear and cause anxiety as well as intense pressure among people from all walks of life. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The two-week movement control order period is a time for everyone to take care of their mental health amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Befrienders KL patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said the disease which had been declared as pandemic could spark fear and cause anxiety as well as intense pressure among people from all walks of life.

“Among the things that you can do to overcome fear is to limit your screen time...you can also do many other beneficial activities such as drawing, meditation, writing journals and praying.

“Share positive and encouraging messages on social media such as stories of those who have recovered from Covid-19 or dedicated health care workers who work tirelessly and selflessly around the clock,” he said.

Lee also advised those who live alone to stay in touch with their loved ones through phone and video calls.

Those who struggle with stress or just need someone to talk to can contact Befrienders KL at 03-7956 8145 for emotional support, he added.

Lee also advised the public to obtain verified information about Covid-19 from trusted sources such as the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, he called on the government to provide psychosocial support especially to health workers in the frontline combating Covid-19. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]