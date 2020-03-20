King surprises cops manning roadblock near Istana Negara (VIDEO)

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong joined authorities at a roadblock near Istana Negara today. ― Picture via Whatsapp

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — On the third day of the movement control order, authorities on the ground were given a pleasant surprise when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) decided to join them at a roadblock near Istana Negara.

In two videos posted on the Istana Negara official Instagram account, the king is seen driving on the highway and commenting on the number of vehicles still on the road despite the stay-home orders.

“This is after there have been many reminders, I hope it can be reduced as quickly as possible,” he could be heard saying in the video.

The second video posted just minutes later shows the YDA standing next to policemen manning a roadblock, waving at several vehicles, before leaving.

“Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong visited several locations where the Royal Malaysian Police were on duty conducting roadblocks, following the movement control order around Kuala Lumpur.

“Seri Paduka Baginda would like to state his appreciation and thank all those on duty containing the Covid-19 outbreak,” read the accompanying caption in the post.

Malaysia entered into the third day of the movement restriction order that will last until March 31.

To date, Malaysia has recorded a total of 900 cases, with 110 new patients reported on Thursday and two deaths to date.

The government earlier today announced that the military will step in beginning Sunday to assist the police in enforcing the movement restriction order.