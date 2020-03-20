Covid-19 infects 15 of Malaysia’s doctors, medical workers

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 of his ministry’s health workers and three from the private sector have been infected. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Several healthcare personnel from the public and private sector have become the latest statistics of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 of his ministry’s health workers and three from the private sector have been infected.

One of the ministry workers is currently in the intensive care unit requiring respiratory support.

“This virus knows no boundaries, regardless of your race, religion or wealth status, even more so if you are a healthcare worker at the frontline of this war,” he said in a Facebook post.

He reiterated the plea to the public, asking them to remain at home and not go out for fear of further aggravating the spread of Covid-19.

With 900 cases in total confirmed as of yesterday, Malaysia now has the fourth-highest number of cases in Asia, behind China, Iran, and South Korea.