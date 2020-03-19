Report: Man who tested positive for Covid-19 rode bus from JB to Kuantan

The Kuantan State Health Office is asking all passengers of the bus to contact its operation centre to undergo Covid-19 screening. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A man travelled from Johor Baru to Kuantan, Pahang on March 16 before he received the result of his coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test, said the Kuantan Health Office.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the man voluntarily underwent testing for Covid-19 in Johor but did not observe the 14-day medical quarantine.

His also did not wait for his test result, which returned positive, before leaving the state.

FMT reported that the man boarded a Plusliner express bus with the registration number VJ2367, which travelled from Larkin Sentral, Johor Bahru, to Terminal Sentral Kuantan at 4pm on March 16.

The Kuantan State Health Office is asking all passengers of the bus to contact its operation centre to undergo Covid-19 screening.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday warned that Malaysia could suffer a third wave of Covid-19 infections reaching tsunami-like proportions unless Malaysians strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Malaysia is under the government’s restriction of movement order from yesterday until March 31, with all public gatherings banned with the aim of preventing crowds from forming and to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The government this morning issued new regulations that said no one is to move around within the state or federal territory where they are located, unless it is to perform official duties; to buy, supply or deliver food or daily necessities; or to seek healthcare or medical services, or for any other special purposes allowed by the director-general.

They can also only make a journey to and from a limited category of premises, including premises that provide essential services; premises selling food for drive-through, takeaway and delivery; or premises involved in the food supply chain.

The new regulations also disallow anyone from travelling between different states in Malaysia unless they have already obtained written permission from a police officer in charge of a police station.

Anyone who fails to comply with these new regulations will be committing an offence that is punishable by a maximum fine of RM1,000, or a maximum six-month jail term, or both