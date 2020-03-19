Johor Sultan grants audience to PM for briefing on Covid-19 situation

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had an audience with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today. ― Picture courtesy of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, March 19 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Istana Pasir Pelangi here today.

This is the first official meeting between Sultan Ibrahim and Muhyiddin as the prime minister since the latter was sworn in on March 2.

Muhyiddin was the mentri besar of Johor from 1986 to 1995. He is currently the Pagoh MP and Gambir state assemblyman.

In a post on the Sultan’s official Facebook today, Muhyiddin had an hour-long meeting where he briefed the state ruler on the latest developments about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the countyr.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

On Tuesday, Sultan Ibrahim urged state residents to remain calm and not to panic in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

He also advised the people to work together to contain the spread of the disease by complying with directives and advisories from the Health Ministry.