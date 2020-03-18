NSC tells Malaysians to please stay home during Covid-19 shutdown

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Petaling Jaya Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― The National Security Council (NSC) today told Malaysians to remain home and not to go out except for essential needs during the nationwide two-week shutdown that aims to slow down the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The NSC also advised Malaysians to practise social distancing ― or staying at least one metre apart from each other ― to minimise their risk of being infected with Covid-19.

“To enhance the effectiveness of this Restriction of Movement Order, the public is advised to be at home at all times except to fulfill basic needs,” it said in its latest statement released at around noon today.

The government's two week order to restrict the movement of Malaysians and to ban public gatherings are part of efforts to prevent crowds from forming, as it is easier and faster for the Covid-19 virus to spread among crowds.

Malaysia recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19 yesterday while total cases also rose to 673 confirmed infections.

The NSC also released today a detailed list of essential services and a very limited list of non-essential services that are allowed to continue operating during this two-week period starting from today until March 31.

