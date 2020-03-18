NSC: Car repairs, towing, limited construction allowed during Covid-19 shutdown

A general view of the deserted Mid Valley shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― If your car breaks down during the nationwide two-week shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19, you will still be able to get it towed away as the government has allowed towing services to continue operating.

Although the two-week order only allows for essential services to continue operating, the government will be allowing certain activities considered as non-essential such as vehicle towing to still go on.

The National Security Council (NSC) today released an eight-item list of what non-essential activities will or will not be allowed during the two weeks starting from today until March 31.

The non-essential activities to be allowed are vehicle repair services at a minimal level, car towing service, as well as in-progress construction that affects safety and security subject to evaluation by the Public Works Department and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

In the same list by the NSC, religious gatherings are banned while funerals are allowed with minimal involvement.

A long list of ‘No’s’

The list says sports and public recreation services are prohibited and must close, and that feasts and celebrations are barred.

Also disallowed during these two weeks are a long list of social and cultural activities including gatherings, performances, concerts, busking, zumba, night clubs, bars, discos, karaoke, cinemas, family entertainment centres, fun fairs and arcades.

Other than the list, the NSC today also urged Malaysians to stay at home throughout the duration of these two weeks, to enhance the effectiveness of the restriction of movement order in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

Who can move around and when

In the same list today, the NSC said that no one can move about in the country except for purposes of getting basic necessities and healthcare.

The list says Malaysians here are not allowed to leave Malaysia, while foreigners are allowed to move out of the country. Malaysians may however return to the country from abroad but with the requirement that they undergo checks and a 14-day quarantine.

No foreigners can come into Malaysia during these two weeks, unless they have diplomatic status, are permanent residents or expatriates in essential services. But foreigners who enter Malaysia have to also undergo a 14-day quarantine and their entry would be decided on a case-by-case basis, the NSC list said.

As for Malaysians working in the neighbouring countries of Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia, the NSC list simply says “Not allowed”.

Yesterday, the NSC had in a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) said that Malaysians who work in Singapore are not allowed to travel to and fro daily from Malaysia to their employment in Singapore.

