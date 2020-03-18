Hishammuddin vows to help Malaysians stranded in India return home

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein denied that the cancellation of the flights was a decision made by the Malaysian government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today denied that the Malaysian government was behind the cancellation of flights into the country from India which has led to more than 60 Malaysians stranded in Tamil Nadu since March 13.

Hishammuddin said he was aware of the viral videos depicting Malaysians stranded at an airport in Chennai supposedly after their flights home were cancelled, and vowed to solve the issue.

The minister, through a series of posts on his official Twitter account, denied that the cancellation of the flights was a decision made by the Malaysian government, stressing that locals are allowed to come home during the enforcement period of the movement control order.

“A video that was spread around showing an officer from the Indian authorities saying the decision was made by the Malaysian government (to cancel the flights) is not true.

“We hope they (stranded Malaysians) remain calm. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted our representatives there,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the ministry’s Covid-19 taskforce is also focusing its attention on the matter to reach an amicable solution between both counties.

“The top leadership of MIC Malaysia have also contacted me and vowed to assist, God willing there will be a solution soon,” he said.

Hishammuddin added that all Malaysians arriving home during the movement control order would have to undergo a health screening while isolating themselves during a self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

The widely shared video emerged this morning showing at least 60 Malaysians supposedly stranded at the Tiruchirappalli airport, in Chennai, India, after their flight home was said to have been cancelled.

Airport staff shown in the video claimed the flights were cancelled as a result of a decision by Putrajaya, to which Hishammuddin categorically denied.

Hishammuddin today in his tweet included the contact numbers of Malaysian representatives able to assist those stranded there.

Saya ambil maklum ramai rakyat Msia terkandas & hadapi masalah utk dapatkan penerbangan pulang dari India susulan keputusan Kerajaan 🇮🇳 berkaitan #Covid19. Video yang tular menunjukkan pegawai daripada pihak berkuasa India mengatakan ini keputusan K'jaan Msia tidak benar. pic.twitter.com/XmAoZdz8uI — Hishammuddin Hussein (@HishammuddinH2O) March 18, 2020

This is after Malaysia recorded its first two deaths due to the Covid-19 outbreak yesterday, two men aged 60 and 34, from Kuching, Sarawak and the capital respectively.

To date, a total of 673 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded locally, with the country effectively under a movement control order until March 31 aimed at containing the rate of the outbreak.



