Exclusions from today’s National Action Council meeting on Covid-19 not intentional, says chief secretary to the govt

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (third left) chairs a meeting with heads of states at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya March 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali has dismissed allegations that Pakatan Harapan (PH) state leaders were excluded from a special meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

Mohd Zuki said while he apologised for any misunderstanding arising from this matter, he clarified that the prime minister had ordered all mentri besar and chief ministers to attend the special meeting without any exceptions.

“I on behalf of the secretariat wish to apologise for the misunderstanding that arose in connection with the invitations issued to all the mentri besar and chief ministers from ruling coalition (Perikatan Nasional).

“For Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Sabah, only their State Development Directors were invited to attend (the meeting),” said Mohd Zuki.

He once again stressed that the prime minister takes the matter seriously and made his stand clear to cooperate with all state governments irrespective of their political affiliations in matters of national importance such as the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Please be informed that the prime minister has issued an order that all mentri besar and chief ministers are invited to attend special meetings to address the transmission of Covid-19 in the future,” he added.

It was reported earlier the PH leadership had revealed that Muhyiddin chaired a National Action Council meeting without the presence of Selangor, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah — states that account for 40 per cent of Covid-19 infection cases.

On Twitter, Selangor and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir criticised the exclusion.

Amirudin said what Muhyiddin did went against the spirit of cooperation expected in times of crisis.