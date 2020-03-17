Amid Covid-19 outbreak, KL and Selangor to face water disruption following river contamination

Air Selangor said it was informed that the four water treatment plants — namely SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang — had to halt their operations around 7pm after odours were detected in the raw water supply of the river. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, March 17 — Amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, certain areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor could now face water disruption tomorrow after four water treatment plants had to be shut down following an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Selangor.

Air Selangor said it was informed that the four water treatment plants — namely SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang — had to halt their operations around 7pm after odours were detected in the raw water supply of the river.

According to Air Selangor, the odour pollution reading was at two tonnes.

“Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), Air Selangor and relevant authorities are conducting investigation and mitigation measures at this moment,” Air Selangor corporate communication chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said in a brief statement today.

Following the shutdown, unscheduled water disruption is expected to take place in seven districts of Wilayah Persekutuan, Shah Alam/Klang, Petaling, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Abdul Halem said the contamination incident has been reported to LUAS for further action.

He also said Air Selangor would channel information from time to time regarding disrupted areas through its social media platform and official website at www.airselangor.com.

“In the meantime, consumers are advised to use water responsibly,” he added.