Human Resources Ministry urges application of Employment Act 1955 following spread of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Ministry of Human Resources has urged workers and employers to apply the sections contained in the Employment Act 1955 following the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The ministry in a statement said the applicable sections are Section 60F and Section 60E (1B).

Section 60F of the Employment Act 1955 provides for health inspections by requiring employees to obtain medical examinations promptly by a medical officer on employer’s expenditure.

“The duration of paid sick leave (without hospitalisation) is also provided in addition to the employer having to provide paid sick leave or hospitalisation for employees confirmed to have Covid-19 infection.

“For workers who are given a quarantine order beyond the sick leave or hospitalisation eligibility period, employers are encouraged to provide additional remuneration to workers for the purpose of maintaining harmonious relations between the employee and the employer,” the statement said in reference to the provisions of the act.

Section 60E (1B) of the Employment Act 1955, talks about the employees being given the Quarantine or Home Surveillance Orders and that employees on quarantine order should not be forced to use their annual leave entitlement for the quarantine period.

Under the same section, it is also stated that employers may take reasonable steps to avoid the termination of employment as recommended in the Code of Conduct for Industrial Harmony.

In the event of a business slow down that results in the employer taking action to reduce the workforce or termination of employment, employers should refer to the Termination Guidelines available at the JTKSM website at http://jtksm.mohr.gov.my. — Bernama