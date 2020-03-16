Govt to crack down on hoarders, resellers profiteering from Covid-19 panic

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said that he is currently working with several other ministries to crack down on hoarders and resellers of sanitisation products. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The government will be coming down hard on hoarders and resellers of sanitisation products, looking to make exorbitant profits from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has sent demand for such items soaring.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi told Malay Mail that he is currently working with several other ministries to crack down on such sellers.

“We will do whatever that needs to be done to protect the interests of the people.

“We will indeed work on clamping down on that kind of profiteering.

“Our ministry has always been against profiteering and this is no different. This is even more important because this is a matter of life and death, so what we want is that people should not profiteer and people should not hoard,” he added.

