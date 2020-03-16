Govt announces RM600 aid for workers on no-pay leave

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin at a press conference in Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a special RM600 monthly aid for workers on no-pay leave, for a period of six months.

In a press conference after chairing the first Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting here, Muhyiddin said that the initiative is for those with an income not exceeding RM4,000 per month.

“In the meeting today, it was agreed that additional steps would be taken to strengthen the economic stimulus package (PRE2020), as follows:

“First is cash aid to help workers who are forced to take no-pay leave. RM600 for each worker, every month, for a maximum period of six months. Applies for workers who were given no-pay notice beginning March 1, 2020. Applies for Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) with a pay not exceeding RM4,000 a month,” Muhyiddin said.

He added that 33,000 workers stand to benefit from the decision and the measure would cost the government RM120 million.

MORE TO COME