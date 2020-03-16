All seven Pengerang fire victims were PRefChem staff, says company

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

JOHOR BARU, March 16 — Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) today confirmed that the seven victims of a fire tragedy at the Pengerang Integrated Complex yesterday, including five who were killed, were its staff.

In a statement here, the company said the fire and explosion incident at the Diesel Hydro Treating Unit (DHT) of the complex occurred at 10.39 pm.

It said the Emergency Response Team was currently cooperating with the authorities and the area affected by the fire had been closed.

“It is with profound sadness that we have to inform that five staff members have died in the incident. One staff suffered burns to forty per cent of his body (second-degree burn) while another staff escaped unharmed.

“Safety has always been a priority and we will always ensure that the situation is under control and does not pose any risks to health and environment,” said the statement.

The company has pledged to provide full cooperation to the authorities in their investigations.

“PRefChem is deeply saddened by this incident and wishes to express our condolences to the entire family of the staff involved,” it said.

PRefChem is a strategic alliance of two of the world’s largest and most successful national oil companies — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. — Bernama