Unhappy with Cabinet, Umno deputy president says lopsided picks make Perikatan shaky

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has criticised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet selections, in veiled remarks that hint at the fragility of cooperation in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

At a time when the country is grappling with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Umno leader introduced complaints that could distract the government’s focus by suggesting that last month’s political crisis was far from over.

However, he couched his complaints in terms of concern about how the lopsided selections could hamper governmental response to the Covid-19 situation and resultant economic turmoil.

“The Cabinet is the institution that drives and reinforces the nation in the face of adversity. A strong, proven and inclusive Cabinet is critical to ensure the success of PN.

“If political experience is sidelined, then it will lead to fragility that could bring failure,” he said in a statement.

His criticism of the Cabinet is a repeat of those from Umno leaders who were not included in the Cabinet, such as Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

These included fewer portfolios than was proportionate with the size of their party and the apparent favouritism shown towards Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his group of supporters who defected from PKR to Bersatu.

He also echoed their assertion that Umno leaders brought into the Cabinet were given junior portfolios not befitting of their stature and experience.

Mohamad cautioned that friction within the Cabinet could prevent it from working in unison and distract it from governing the country.

“Without a strong Cabinet, Malaysia will continue witnessing the endless political polemic and cannot possibly give its attention towards development and competitiveness,” he said.