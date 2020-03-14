Covid-19: 4,942 participants of tabligh gathering identified in tracing, 3,206 tested, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A total of 41 new Covid-19 cases were reported as at noon today, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 238, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said all 41 new cases were linked to the tabligh religious gathering, and they involved 37 patient under investigation (PUI) cases while four more are close contact cases.

“To date, a total 203 cases are still being treated, with five in the intensive care unit (ICU) and requiring ventilator support. The five are also being given anti-viral treatment.

“Also, as of today, a total 1,321 samples from influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) have been tested at the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), all public health laboratories and hospitals. Of those, three samples tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement, here today.

In another development, two earlier cases (case 35 and 61) have recovered and have been discharged from the Sungai Buloh hospital, he said.

This brings the number of recovered cases to 35 so far.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to remain calm and not to spread inaccurate information with regard to the tabligh religious gathering that took place from February 28-March 1.

Also, to prevent risk of infection on those from the vulnerable communities and those prone to infection, especially the Orang Asli community, the Health Ministry (MOH) is advising organisations or groups who have plans to conduct activities with these communities to postpone them, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry will continue to provide health services to rural communities through outreach activities.

“The ministry also welcomes any form of medical aid, contributions or collaborations from any party, including non-governmental organisations,” he said, adding that offers or inquiries can be submitted through the ministry’s email [email protected].

Meanwhile in an updated statement issued at 7pm, the MOH said a total 4,942 participants from the tabligh event at the Sri Petaling mosque have been identified.

Of these, 3,069 reported themselves in at Health Clinics for examination and screening while another 137 were referred to hospitals.

“Only 1,634 of them experienced respiratory tract infection symptoms and samples were taken, while 2,932 of them were asked to undergo home surveillance for 14 days from the last day of the gathering. Investigations and tracking of the event participants are ongoing,” the statement read. — Bernama