After dodging assault in Terengganu, Khalid Samad calls detractors ‘blind followers’

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Parti Amanah Negara leader Khalid Samad has labelled supporters of rivals PAS “blind followers” after he reportedly escaped an assault attempt by some 20 men at an event in Terengganu last night.

The Shah Alam MP was said to have escaped the mob, allegedly members of PAS Youth, unhurt. The Malaysian Insight reported that the attack happened near Amanah state chapter headquarters in Kuala Terengganu, the state’s capital city.

“If they can’t accept criticism and they can’t accept their leaders being criticised, then stay out of politics,” Khalid was quoted as saying.

“They can criticise others but when others criticise them, they get mad.”

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has condemned the perpetrators and is calling on the authorities to act.

In a statement issued this evening, the coalition said it was shocked by the incident and viewed the assault seriously.

“The PH Secretariat strongly condemns the action of this mob and appeals to the Malaysian Royal Police to launch an immediate investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.

Khalid has since lodged a police report.

News reports suggested that the attempted assault may have been prompted by the Amanah leader’s criticism of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Khalid was said to have called Hadi “mentally unstable”.

“They were mad at me for saying Hadi was no longer sane,” TMI quoted him as saying.

“Hadi had earlier made a ridiculous statement saying that it was okay to enter the new government even through the roof,” Khalid added.

“How can Hadi be so proud of such an act. So because of my harsh criticism of Hadi, they got angry.”

PAS is now part of the Perikatan Nasional federal government, along with Bersatu and Umno.

Several of its leaders have been appointed ministers and deputy ministers in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet.