Shah Alam court issues warrant of arrest against cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The Shah Alam Magistrate's Court issued an arrest warrant against cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman for failing to appear in court yesterday.

Harian Metro reports that she has been charged with possession with intent to sell 11 products not registered with the Ministry of Health (MoH) in accordance with Regulation 7 (1) (a) of the 1984 Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

If convicted Nur Sajat faces a fine not exceeding RM25,000 or three years' imprisonment or both.

The newspaper said the Selangor State Health Department's Pharmaceutical Enforcement Branch (CPF) had conducted a raid of Nur Sajat's business premises last August.

CPF officials found the suspected products which were not registered with the MoH. These were then confiscated.

Nur Sajat was previously arraigned in the same court on December 14, 2018 on a charge under Section 41 (6) of the Goods and Services Tax Act 2014.

The entrepreneur had also been charged in Johor on May 12, 2019 after MoH confiscated 19 unlisted beauty products worth RM10,000 at a premise in Bandar Baru Uda.