Ahmad Faizal Azumu appointed Perak MB for the second time

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at Istana Kinta March 10, 2020. He has been appointed Perak MB for the second time. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 13 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will be sworn in as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar at 3pm today, the Perak Palace has announced.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chenderiang assemblyman will be held at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Col (Rtd) Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamad Nor said in a statement that the Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has appointed Ahmad Faizal as he has received the trust of the majority state assemblymen.

“The Sultan had appointed Ahmad Faizal in accordance with the Matter XVI, Clause 2 (a) of the Perak State Constitutional Law.

“In his consideration, Ahmad Faizal has received the trust of the majority of the state assemblymen in order to be appointed as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar,” he said in a statement.

On March 10, Ahmad Faizal resigned as the mentri besar of the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) government after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had reached an agreement with Umno and PAS to form a government under the PN coalition.

Yesterday, the Sultan summoned Bersatu, Umno and PAS leaders in Perak to have an audience before him at Istana Kinta here.

The three were Bersatu chairman Ahmad Faizal, Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria.

The three leaders were nominated by their respective parties for the mentri besar post.