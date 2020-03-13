Agong calls for shorter Friday sermon, mosques to take preventative measures against Covid-19

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah attends the recital of Yasin, solat hajat and tahlil prayers at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all mosques to shorten the Friday sermon and to provide forehead thermometer, hand sanitizer and facemasks as Covid-19 infection prevention measures.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement here today said His Majesty agreed for all Muslim males to make ablutions at home before going to the mosque for the congregational Friday prayers and those who were symptomatic of the disease should not attend the prayers as advised by the Religious Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri yesterday.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also decreed that all mosques in the country hold a recital of Qunut Nazilah during the congregational Subuh and Friday prayers to pray for protection from Covid-19 infection.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is very concerned and has followed closely the latest development on Covid-19 infection. His Majesty has also expressed worry over the people’s safety and health following the rising number of confirmed infections in the country,” he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported as saying that the total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stood at 158, with the number of patients discharged from hospital had risen to 32.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on those who participated in the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque recently to give their cooperation to the Ministry of Health (MoH) by coming to the nearest District Health Office to minimise Covid-19 infections in their communities.

“His Majesty urged all Malaysians to postpone any mass gathering as advised by the MOH and those symptomatic of Covid-19 not to attend any programme involving many people in crowded settings.

“Members of the public are also advised to contact the Online Health Advisory Service or the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) through the MoE’s website to find answers to their doubts and questions so as to prevent the dissemination of wrong information which may cause panic,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people to adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and preventive measures issued by the MoH.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the prompt action, treatment and continuous monitoring by the MoH and related agencies in ensuring that Covid-19 prevention measures and appropriate controls were effectively implemented,” he added. — Bernama