Speaker: N.Sembilan assembly sitting postponed

SEREMBAN, March 12 — The Negri Sembilan legislative assembly sitting scheduled for March 30 has been postponed to May 4, said Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar.

He said the postponement was to re-evaluate the state Budget 2020 which was approved late last year following the political developments in the country.

“The sitting is supposed to be held from March 30 to April 3, but we postpone it to a six-day sitting from May 4 to 13.

“The postponement is intended to give the state government time to review the previous state budget presentation,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zulkefly also urged all parties not to make any speculation about the postponement. — Bernama