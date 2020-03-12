Singapore tracing 95 who attended religious gathering in Malaysia with Covid-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health is trying to identify 95 Singaporeans who reportedly attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia, where several cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 12 — The Ministry of Health is trying to identify 95 Singaporeans who reportedly attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia, where several cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said today.

In a Facebook post, Masagos stated: “If you were there, please get yourselves checked up by a doctor — protect your loved ones and those around you. For those who are unwell, please seek medical attention immediately.”

Masagos, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said that Singaporeans should remain vigilant even as they carry out their religious practices.

About 10,000 people from several countries reportedly attended this religious gathering, which took place at Sri Petaling mosque — located on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur — between February 27 and March 1, said Malaysian authorities.

Malaysia has initiated contact tracing of 5,000 of its citizens who attended the religious gathering after Brunei reported its first case of coronavirus infection on Tuesday — a 53-year-old man who had attended the same event.

Masagos said that the local Muslim community has taken much effort to adjust its religious practices during this Covid-19 outbreak.

He cited the way that many have refrained from doing their usual “salam” handshake, and instead are adopting another greeting where they place their hands on their chest, which he calls the “Mufti Salam”.

“Many are also bringing their own personal prayer mats and paraphernalia to the mosque. Let us continue to exercise social responsibility, be vigilant. Together, we can overcome this challenge,” he added.

As of 3pm today, there were 178 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

The disease, which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread globally to the United States and Europe and infected over 120,000 people with more than 4,000 dead.

Masagos said Singaporeans need to step up their personal hygiene and keep the city-state’s public spaces clean to minimise the risk of transmission.

“Cleanliness and hygiene are our first line of defence in safeguarding public health,” he added in his Facebook post. — TODAY