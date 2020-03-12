Penanti assemblyman Norlela sworn in as Penang exco

Penang state executive councillor Norlela Ariffin is pictured at Seri Mutiara, George Town on March 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin was today sworn in as Penang state executive council member before Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas at Seri Mutiara, here.

Norlela was appointed to replace Dr Afif Bahardin following the latter’s resignation as State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman, making her the first female PKR representative to hold the post.

Norlela, when met by reporters after the swearing-in ceremony expressed her gratitude to PKR for nominating her adding that she would fulfil the responsibility entrusted to her to the best of her ability.

Aware that the position is a challenging one, she said her main focus would be addressing the spread of COVID-19 and issues related to agricultural development in the state.

Norlela, who has been Penanti assemblyman since 2013 said, she would also continue the efforts and plans that had been laid out by Dr Afif especially in overcoming supply of water to padi fields.

Last Wednesday, Dr Afif, who is the PKR Permatang Pauh division deputy chief and Seberang Jaya assemblyman announced his resignation as state executive councillor but confirmed that he remains a PKR member. — Bernama