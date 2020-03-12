MyCC member confirms positive for Covid-19

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has confirmed that one of its members was tested positive for Covid-19.

The commission said in a statement today that the individual was currently receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital and was in stable condition.

However, MyCC said it was unable to confirm whether the infection had occurred as early as Feb 29.

The infected person, however, had not frequent MyCC office since that date, it added.

“MyCC has taken the necessary steps to identify individuals including other members of the commission, employees and others who had close contacts with the infected member and is working closely with the Ministry of Health on this matter,” the statement said.

The commission also urged members of the public who had visited and interacted with the infected member from Feb 29 onwards, to seek treatment at relevant hospitals or clinics if they develop any symptoms of illness.

“This advice is also intended for the participants, speakers, moderators and secretariat of the Workshop on Recent Competition Issues in Malaysia held at Corus Hotel on March 4,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, MyCC said all of its planned activities had been postponed until further notice, while its office at Level 15, Menara Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia to be closed for two days until tomorrow.

“MYCC is currently working closely with the management of the building to conduct thorough disinfection of MyCC’s office premise on March 15.

“Any party that wishes to contact MyCC may email us at [email protected] and complaints can still be submitted online at www.mycc.gov.my/e-complaint,” said the statement. — Bernama