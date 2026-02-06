KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects a significant increase in traffic volumes along several major stretches of its PLUS-operated highways, including the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2), in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations that coincide with the commencement of the month of Ramadan.

In a statement today, PLUS said traffic volumes are projected to reach up to 2.2 million vehicles per day during peak travel periods, particularly on February 12, 13 and 14 for outbound journeys from the Klang Valley, as well as on February 20 and 21 for return journeys to the Klang Valley.

“In view of the anticipated increase in traffic, PLUS strongly advises all highway users to plan their journeys and to fully utilise the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule to ensure smoother traffic movement.

“Such planning is highly encouraged for travel periods between February 11 and 22 along the PLUS highway network and LPT2. Highway users can access traffic data via the MyPLUS-TTA feature available on the PLUS application to assist in journey planning. This proactive approach is expected to contribute towards mitigating traffic congestion across the highway network,” the statement said.

The MyPLUS-TTA is a PLUS digital initiative developed based on real-time traffic data analysis, designed to recommend optimal travel times for highway users.

Through this platform, users can obtain estimated travel times, current traffic conditions and incident notifications, thereby facilitating better journey planning and promoting more balanced traffic distribution, especially during peak periods.

According to the statement, traffic data from the 2025 Chinese New Year period showed time savings of between 30 minutes and one hour for users who followed the MyPLUS-TTA recommendation.

“For example, journeys from Jalan Duta to Juru, which on average would take around five and a half hours during the festive period, were reduced to about five to four and a half hours. In contrast, users who travelled outside the recommended time slots experienced longer journeys, with travel times increasing by up to three additional hours. This shows how greatly journey times are influenced by travel timing,” it said.

Traffic is expected to surge as highway users take the opportunity of the festive period to travel for holidays and return to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year with family members, while also marking the beginning of the fasting month.

For more information and access to the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel advisory, highway users are encouraged to download or update the PLUS application to ensure a smoother, safer, and more comfortable travel experience throughout the festive season. — Bernama