Covid-19: Labuan EPF office closed temporarily

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, March 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office at the ground floor of the 17-storey Financial Park Complex here was closed temporarily today for disinfection of the office space, counters and surrounding areas.

Labuan EPF manager, Gilbert Jokual in a statement said the office was expected to resume operations tomorrow (March 13).

The closure is due to internal standard operating procedure (SOP) for cleaning works to be carried out by an appointed contractor.

“This is being implemented as a preventive measure as our counters are the most vulnerable and frequently visited by customers at all levels,” he said. — Bernama