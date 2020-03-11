Muhyiddin: I don’t want snap elections

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (second right) asserts that the Cabinet he picked will strive to give its best, even as critics are sceptical that a predominantly Malay line-up can give fair representation. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has snubbed calls for snap polls, saying he would rather lead the new government until the next general election, as questions remain over the legitimacy of Perikatan Nasional (PN) rule.

Muhyiddin appealed today for voters to give his administration a chance, asserting that the Cabinet he picked will strive to give its best, even as critics are sceptical that a predominantly Malay line-up can give fair representation.

“I don’t want snap elections... this government is for the people and it will work for the people,” he said during a press conference here.

MORE TO COME