Education minister sets sights on PPSMI, Jawi and free breakfast for students

Education Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on his first day of duty at the ministry in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Newly minted Education Minister, Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, wants everyone to move on from the previous administration’s policies, while promising to look into several controversial matters that arose during its tenure.

He singled out the teaching of Maths and Science in English (PPSMI), teaching of Jawi to Standard 4 students and the free breakfast for students programme.

Mohd Radzi, who took office today, said he will seek solutions that have the students’ best interest at heart.

“The issue of PPSMI, Jawi and breakfast, allow me to look into them first,” Mohd Radzi was quoted as saying in Malaysiakini.

“With the many issues that have cropped up, what is important is for us to look forward. We do not want to be held back by these issues.

“What we want is to look forward and find the best solution for our children,” he said after clocking in at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya.

Under former education minister Maszlee Malik, several policies were introduced that angered the public. Apart from the Jawi-khat issue, there was also the introduction of black shoes for students.

Maszlee’s well-intentioned move of introducing free breakfast to all primary school students was also shot down as a waste of government funds that most felt should go towards improving school infrastructure instead.

At one point, there was an online petition with almost 160,000 signatures calling for Maszlee to be replaced.

“On any issues, allow me to look at them in-depth to the grassroots level and find ways to significantly improve the national education system. There is much hope,” Mohd Radzi said.

“I am pleased, and at the same time, humbled by the major responsibility given to me, as a senior minister, by the prime minister, to look into how we can bring our national education to a higher level,” he said.