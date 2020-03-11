Covid-19: EPF office at Jalan Raja Laut to be closed until Monday for disinfection exercise

In a statement issued today, EPF said the office will resume operations on Monday (March 16). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at Jalan Raja Laut here has closed its office from yesterday until March 13 for the disinfection of office space and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued today, EPF said the office will resume operations on Monday (March 16).

The closure is due to an EPF member testing positive for Covid-19. The patient has been admitted to hospital for further treatment.

“The member was at the EPF Jalan Raja Laut office on February 27 (from 2 to 2.30pm), and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 3. However, there is no confirmation on whether the member was infected with Covid-19 before he came to the EPF office.

“We have also identified the EPF officers who may have been exposed to the member and have sent them for tests. Other officers have also been quarantined,” the statement read, adding that EPF would continue to work closely with the authorities in reference to any further action.

Meanwhile, EPF counters in other locations will operate as usual. At the same time however, members are encouraged to make transactions online through the i-Akaun application except for matters which require attendance at an EPF counter.

“All counters and exposed surfaces at the EPF premises are cleaned continuously throughout the day. Counter staff are also required to clean their hands every 30 minutes.

“Visitors are required to undergo a body temperature check before entering the premises,” it said. ― Bernama