Selangor taps ex-health minister Dzulkefly to lead Covid-19 special action council

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 10 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has been appointed the chairman of Selangor’s new special action council for the control and prevention of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the mentri besar announced today.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Dzulkefly has agreed to chair the council that will include four health professionals, representatives of the state’s Health department and disaster unit.

The council is tasked to find ways to prevent the virus from spreading and threatening the health of the people of the state.

“This is because the state government found that 60 per cent of the 117 positive cases of Covid-19 are those living in Selangor,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Gender Focus Group (GFT) and GFP Focus Group (GFP) Appointment here today.

Amirudin said the council would start work immediately and collaborate with the Smart Selangor Command Centre to obtain information regarding high-risk locations in the state.

“In addition, we will go to schools and public areas to advocate on how the community can help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Last week, Amiruddin advised all large-scale public events to be postponed following the second wave of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Malaysia racked up another 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday to bring the country’s total to 117.



