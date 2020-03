Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today the formation of two new ministries: Ministry of National Unity, and the Ministry of Environment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today the formation of two new ministries: Ministry of National Unity, and the Ministry of Environment.

The former will be headed by Umno’s Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, while the latter will be headed by PAS’ Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

