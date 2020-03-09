MIC deputy president Saravanan is a minister at last

File picture shows MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaking during a press conference at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — After holding the post of deputy minister for two terms until the 14th General Election in 2018, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today unexpectedly returns to national administration as the Human Resources Minister.

The new political landscape of the country which was formed when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed late last month opened the opportunity to old and new faces to hold the posts of ministers and deputy ministers in the Cabinet which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this evening.

The appointment of Saravanan, 52, who is also the MIC deputy president, was announced by Muhyiddin at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The leader from the Indian community is no stranger in the national political arena, in fact, he is also experienced especially in national administration.

This was proven as he had held an important portfolio as Federal Territories deputy Minister from 2008 to 2013 and Youth and Sports deputy Minister from 2013 to 2018.

The Tapah Member of Parliament for three terms since 2008, he was also a member of Dewan Negara from 2000 to 2006.

Saravanan won the Tapah Parliamentary seat for the first time at the 12th General Election (GE-12) after beating Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Tan Seng Toh with a majority of 3,020 votes.

At GE-13, he won a four corner fight with a 7,927-vote majority against candidates from PKR, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and an independent.

Saravanan continued to maintain his dominance in the constituency at the 14th General Election when he beat two other candidates with a 614-vote majority.

The following is the biodata of Datuk Seri M. Saravanan:

Name: Datuk Seri M. Saravanan

Wife: Datin Seri V. Kavitha

Date of Birth: 04/02/1968 (52 years)

Place of Birth: Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur

Children: 1. Dakshayani

2. Abetha

3.Arunagiri

Education:

Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Jalan Fletcher, Kuala Lumpur

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (L) Jalan Temerloh, Kuala Lumpur

Diploma in Business and Administration, Swansea Institute of Higher Education, Swansea, UK

Politics:

Member of Dewan Negara from 2000-2006

Tapah Member of Parliament, Perak since 2008

Career:

2006-2018 – Federal Territory MIC Chairman

2008-2013 – Federal Territories Deputy Minister

2009-2015 – MIC Vice President

2013-2018 – Youth and Sports Deputy Minister

2018 – MIC Deputy President

— Bernama