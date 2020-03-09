MCA back in Cabinet, with Ka Siong as transport minister

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong seen entering the Prime Minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today unveiled a multi-ethnic Cabinet members by naming two MPs from the MCA.

He said MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is also MP for Ayer Hitam, was appointed as Minister of Transport.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng was appointed as Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodity I.

Muhyiddin announced the new Cabinet line-up at a special news conference in Putrajaya.

On March 1, Muhyiddin was sworn-in as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Muhyiddin’s government comprises Bersatu, Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak. — Bernama