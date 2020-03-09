Collection of samples from homes for Covid-19 testing now available

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with the private hospitals and healthcare providers, today launched the service for collection of samples for Covid-19 testing from the homes of individuals who wish to test for the disease but do not meet the patient under investigation (PUI) criteria.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the collaboration, asymptomatic individuals can undergo Covid-19 testing at their own homes without having to go to a health facility.

“Currently, sampling is only carried out on those identified as PUI cases, but there are those who are concerned and want to get the Covid-19 test done but do not meet the PUI criteria.

“Hence, those who want to undergo this test can obtain it from the private healthcare facilities,” he told a press conference on ‘Uberisation and Collection of Samples for Covid-19 at Home’ here today.

Currently, there are 11 private companies involved in providing Covid-19 sampling services at home and the list will be updated from time to time.

The companies involved are Bookdoc, DoctorOnCall, Pantai Premier Pathology Sdn Bhd, Lablink (M) Sdn Bhd (KPJ), Qualitas Medical Group Sdn Bhd, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Twin Tower Medical Centre KLCC, Pantai Hospital (Kuala Lumpur), Pantai Hospital (Cheras), Pantai Hospital (Klang) and Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, in Melaka.

Dr Noor Hisham said the sampling services would be performed by trained medical personnel and the samples would then be sent to a private laboratory for analysis.

“The home sampling of Covid-19 is subject to charges imposed by the private healthcare facility,” he said.

He said the collaboration with private medical providers would ease the presence of the public at the government hospitals and health clinics to undergo Covid-19 test.

The public can access the service by downloading the related application, to schedule the home visit appointment for sample collection purposes or visit the company’s website for more information, he said. — Bernama